Indore: Traffic Diversion For Jan Ashirwad Yatra Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police have planned several traffic diversions for the convenience of the people in view of Jan Ashirwad Yatra being taken out in the city on Wednesday.

Yatra will pass through six Assembly constituencies here. Yatra’s route has been prepared by the police and will commence in the Rau constituency at 9 am from Pratiksha Dhabha, proceeding via Bholaram Ustad Marg to Deendayal Upvan, Rajiv Gandhi Circle, Nirbhay Singh Patel Statue, Chanakyapuri Square and Dussehra Maidan water tank.

Later, it will enter Assembly constituency number 4 at around 11 am, starting from Mhow Naka and passing through Chhatribhag, Biyabani, Malganj, Rajmohalla, and Antim Square.

The Yatra will pass through Constituency number 1, starting from Antim Square around 1 pm and proceeding to Ganesh Ganj, Tori Corner, Gaurakund, Khajuri Bazar, and Rajbada.

It will also reach Constituency number 3 around 3 pm following a route from Rajwada, Krishnapura Chhatri, Nandalapura Square, Gautam Pura, Kalal Kui, Raoji Bazaar, Lal Mandir, and Gaadi Adda.

In Constituency number 5, it will pass through the Malwa Mill intersection around 5:30 pm, continuing on to Goma Ki Phel main road, Pancham ki Phel main road, Nehru Nagar main road, and street number 5.

The Yatra will conclude in Constituency number 2 around 9:30 pm, where it will pass through Nehru Nagar road no. 5, Jindmata Mandir, Patnipura, Sai Mandir, Nandanagar Square, Teen Puliya Square, Pardeshipura, Shivdham, Subhash Nagar and will end at Kulkarni Square via Kulkarni Bridge.

The traffic police will implement diversions at Yatra’s route. The traffic police have made arrangements to prevent inconvenience to the public. The officials have advised commuters to avoid these routes on Wednesday and use alternative routes and cooperate with them in transportation arrangements.

