 MP: Jabalpur Hostel In-Charge, School Principal Suspended After 150 Children Suffer Food Poisoning (WATCH)
After being found prima facie guilty, they were suspended with immediate effect.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Jabalpur's Food Poisoning Case Lead To Suspension Of Principal, In-charge Of Girls' & Boys' Hostel | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur govt school Principal, In-charge Of Girls' & Boys' Eklavya Residential Hostel were suspended with immediate effect following parents' protest after 150 children complained food poisoning, on Wednesday.

According to information, principal Geeta Sahu, superintendent of girl’s hostel and primary teacher Jyoti Bala Golhani and superintendent of boys hostel Mohan Patel were found prima facie guilty for the deterioration of hostel students’ health. Hence, they were suspended with immediate effect. 

article-image

The suspension was followed by an investigation carried out by the sub-divisional magistrate, under the leadership of the collector of Jabalpur. 

On Monday night, almost 150 students living in Eklavya Residential Hostel fell sick together after having dinner. They were rushed to hospital immediately and almost all students became stable after some time. 

Later in the evening , students of Eklavya Adarsh residential hostel in Jabalpur, along with their guardians, staged a protest against the hostel administration on Tuesday, after nearly 150 students fell ill following last night's dinner at the hostel’s mess. The students raised questions on the quality of food being served at the hostel and demanded the removal of the principal. 

