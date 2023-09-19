 MP: Students, Parents Stage Protest After 150 Children Of Jabalpur Govt School Admitted To Hospitals Following Hostel Dinner (WATCH)
The students raised slogans against the administration and alleged that the students fell ill due to negligence by the principal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
MP: Students, Parents Stage Protest After Nearly 150 Children Fall Ill Following Dinner At Jabalpur Govt School | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Eklavya Adarsh residential hostel in Jabalpur, along with their guardians, staged protest against the hostel administration on Tuesday, after nearly 150 students fell ill following last night dinner at the hostel’s mess. The students raised questions on the quality of food being served at the hostel and demanded the removal of the principal.

The students raised slogans against the administration and alleged that the students fell ill due to negligence by the principal. According to them, the hostel management was aware of the bad quality of food. 

Notably, 150 students of the government residential school were hospitalised with food poisoning after having dinner at the school’s hostel mess on Monday. 

Students to be discharged by evening

Students of the school situated in Rampur Chhapar area in the district complained of stomach ache and started vomiting after having dinner. Following the development, school staff along with locals and police sent these students to the hospital.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sanjay Mishra said, the condition of all the children is stable adding that as a precaution, the children will be kept under observation at the hospital and they will be discharged by this evening.

