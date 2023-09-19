 MP: Shivpuri Man Thrashed By Relatives, Forced To Eat Excreta On Suspicion Of Having Affair With Sister-in-law
According to the victim, his cousin started abusing him and accused him of having an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly thrashed by his relatives after being tied to a pole and also forced to eat excreta on suspicion of having an illicit relationship in Shivpuri district. The victim reached the SP office on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against the accused. He has alleged that the police are not taking action against the accused due to political pressure.

The 28-year-old victim, resident of Karaira, said that two days ago he went to Dihayala village on the invitation of his aunt's son and sister-in-law. He said that he was sleeping in the room at 12 o'clock in the night when his aunt's son (cousin) came and called him outside the room. Outside, other family members were standing.

According to the victim, his cousin started abusing him and accused him of having an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law. “When I denied the allegations, everyone tied me to an electric pole and tried to kill me by beating me throughout the night. They also made me eat excreta,” added.

“In the morning the village people untied me and I somehow saved my life by running away from my aunt's village to my village, " he said.

Police registered case of assault

The victim then reached Karaira police station and lodged a complaint against his relatives. However, according to him, the police officers registered a case against the accused under sections of mere assault and not of attempt to murder. This prompted Veeran to take his complaint to SP office.

On the other hand, Karaira police station in-charge Suresh Sharma said that the woman has also filed a case of molestation against the victim, while on his complaint, a case has been registered under sections of assault. “The matter is being investigated,” he added.

