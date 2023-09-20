MP: Man Killed By Tiger In Attempt To Save His Buffalo In Bandhavgarh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger killed an elderly man in Bandhavgarh on Tuesday night. This is the third tiger attack in last three days in Bandhavgarh. The deceased was trying to save his buffalo from the tiger when latter attacked and killed him.

It is learnt that Damma Yadav (60) was resident of Bamera Village of Pathor range. His buffalo was tied outside his house. In night, tiger attacked the buffalo. Hearing the sound of buffalo, Damna woke up from sleep and rushed out of home. He saw that tiger was preying upon the buffalo. He tried to save the buffalo and this angered the tiger. The tiger attacked him. He sustained fatal wounds and was rushed to nearest hospital and from there he was taken to Jabalpur hospital for treatment but his life could not be saved.

Notably, on Sunday, tiger had attacked Badri Yadav in Bakoli beat, leaving him injured. On Monday, tiger had attacked Shyam Kishore Pal (18) on Monday.

The forest department has started the process to provide compensation to the family of Damma Yadav.

