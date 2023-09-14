MP Wildlife Wonders: Tiger Spotted On Hill Top At Ganpati Ghat; Visuals Surface

Gujri (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger has been spotted in the forest at Ganpati Ghat of Rau-Khalghat four-lane on Thursday. Locals passing by captured the tiger on their mobile phones. Visuals show the tiger watching the vehicles from top of the hill.

According to the information, the tiger was roaming in the forests of the ghat since morning. An atmosphere of panic has arisen in the surrounding villages. After receiving the information, Kakarda Forest Officer also reached the spot.

Prashant Sen, a resident of Dhamnod said that he was going to Ujjain. He left for Ujjain at around 4 pm by bus. Around 4:45 pm he spotted a tiger at Ganpati Ghat.

The tiger was standing on top of the hill and watching the vehicles moving towards the road. Then, having a mobile in my hand, he immediately captured the look of the tiger.

Sen has appealed that a tiger is roaming in the nearby forest. Everyone should be alert.

Akash Prajapat, a resident of Gujri said, “I and my three friends were going to visit Ganpati temple on Wednesday when the tiger was crossing the road at 10 in the morning.”

Fear arose among people

The priest of the temple also captured a tiger on his mobile phone while going into the forest. The video is becoming quite viral on the internet media. There are about 30-40 villages nearby. As soon as the video went viral, an atmosphere of fear arose among the people.

As soon as the information was received, the Forest Department also became alert. All nearby villages have been asked to immediately inform if a tiger is spotted. An appeal has also been made to not go out of the house at night in the village.

