 Bhopal: 2 Make Away With Woman's Ornaments In Piplani
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 2 Make Away With Woman's Ornaments In Piplani

Bhopal: 2 Make Away With Woman's Ornaments In Piplani

The police added that a search had been launched for accused duo.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 06:27 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 2 Make Away With Woman's Ornaments In Piplani | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified persons approached a woman residing in Piplani on Wednesday and sought her gold ornaments for cleaning. Later, they made away with it by diverting the woman's attention, the police said.

The police added that a search had been launched for accused duo. Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Anurag Lal said that the complainant woman has been identified as Madhukar Choudhary, who resides in Bharat Nagar of Piplani.

She approached Piplani police on Wednesday, stating that two persons had approached her at her house on Tuesday. They sought her ornaments for cleaning. She handed it over to them.

During this, one of them asked her to bring some water to drink. No sooner did she go inside the house to fetch drinking water, the duo fled with ornaments.

Realising that she had been duped, she approached police who have registered a case and began searching for the accused.

Read Also
Indore (WATCH): UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tributes To Devi Ahilya Bai's Statue
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet

MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates

MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates