No Car Day In Indore A Success Or A Failure?

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2023

As part of Indore's initiative to celebrate 'No Car Day' on Sept 22, several officials and even public were seen using two-wheelers and public transport to work. In the same line, Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T left on foot for nearest bus stop to reach his office.

FP Photo

Collector Ilayaraja, then, boarded a bus to reach the collectorate. During his commute, he was seen talking to the passengers.

FP Photo

Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was spotted riding a scooter.

FP Photo

Surprisingly, Indore High Court's Judge also reached High Court in an E-rickshaw. Though, he was accompanied by a security guard.

Clicked by Pintu Namdev

Chief Executive Officer Of Indore Development Association (IDA) was also seen riding a bicycle with other officials to the office.

FP Photo

Indore's Police Commissioner Makrand Deouskar came to the Commissioner Office on bicycle with other policemen .

Clicked by Pintu Namdev

BJP MLA Usha Thaku was seen enjoying the bicycle ride with a big smile on her face in her locality.

Clicked by Pintu Namdev

Director SGSITS rides a bicycle to work.

Clicked by Pintu Namdev

While several officials and locals were seen embracing the 'No Car Day' as they rode two-wheelers and boarded city buses, a few cars were spotted at Indore's Regal square.

Clicked by Pintu Namdev

