 Bhopal: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stuck In Over 1km-Long Traffic Jam At Indore Bypass Road (WATCH)
Visuals from the spot showed queues of vehicles unable to move due to the jam packed highway.

Updated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
WATCH: Commuters Stuck Since 2 Hours As Overflowing Drains Lead To Jam On Bhopal-Indore Highway | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than hundred vehicles were stuck in traffic jam that stretched over 1km at Karond Square leading to Indore bypass on Friday, as heavy rains led to water clogging. And as loading vehicles passed via water-clogged roads, it led to a standstill.

Commuters are stuck in the jam since 11:30 am. It's has been nearly three hours now (till the time of filing copy) and the situation is said to be unchanged.

Several visuals from the spot showed queues of vehicles unable to move due to the jam-packed highway. 

FP Photo

Notably, heavy rains have been wreaking havoc in the city the entire week. Though the downpour broke its spell for two days, rain made a comeback in Sehore district and Bairagarh last night. This led to water clogging on Khajuri Kalan Road resulting in a traffic jam on Bhopal-Indore Bypass. 

