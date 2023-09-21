Bhopal: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Her Two Kids Before Ending Life

representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Janaki Nagar following recovery of four bodies from a house on Thursday. Police suspect that man killed woman and her two kids before committing suicide. Sources claimed that debt drove the man to the extreme step.

According to Jiwajiganj police, the bodies were identified as Manoj Rathore, his live-in partner Mamta and her son Lucky (8) and daughter Kanak (5). Manoj’s body was found hanging from ceiling in a room of the rented house. Three other bodies were found on the floor of the same room.

According to reports, Mamta’s two children were from her first husband. Both had left their partners and were in live-in relationship for the last five years.

Jitendra Solanki, who was the first to enter the room and find the bodies said that a few visitors came to meet Manoj. A crowd gathered at the spot as their repeated knocking at the door failed to evoke any reply. “We pushed the door hard and it opened. Everyone was horrified to see the scene inside. Later, landlord Asaram informed the police,” he said and added “foam was still coming out from the mouths of Mamta and her two kids.”

Sumitra Shinde, the aunt of Mamta, said that the duo had been living together for the last five years. Mamta left her husband after a dispute and started living separately with her two children. Manoj was her neighbour. Five years ago, both decided to get into live-in relationship and started living together. Shinde said that Manoj had taken a huge loan and was unable to repay it. The lenders were demanding their money back. She further said Mamta got married in Nagda 15 years back.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she left her husband as he used to torture her physically and mentally. She later shifted to Ujjain. Manoj too had got married in 2017, but left his wife as she was mentally sick.

According to SP Sachin Sharma, the family used to sell flower items near temple. The family had shifted here from Jaisingpura only three months back. The rent of the house was around Rs 1,800 per month.

When the police reached the spot, foam was coming out of the mouths of Mamta and her children. The team of forensic science laboratory (FSL) was called for investigation, the SP said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)