Bhopal: Youths Reach CM Chouhan's House Prostrating, Covering 50 Km In 11 Days To Demand Development In Their Villages

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths reached CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal on Thursday, prostrating, after covering a distance of nearly 50 km over 11 days regarding development issues in their villages.

The youths alleged that they were forced to take the step due to lack of development in their village.

A video of the incident has also come to fore in which, while two of the youth can be seen prostrating, the third one is moving along with them holding a tricolour in his hand.

The youths reached Bhopal after covering about 40-50 kilometers from Vidisha.

Of the two prostrating youths, one belongs to Sultanpur village under Aaron tehsil of Guna district while other is a resident of Amarpura village.

The youths said that they have recahed the state cpital to meet CM Chouhan regarding the damage to paddy crop due to less rainfall, problems in electricity, water, roads and schools in their villages.

