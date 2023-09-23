MP Monsoon: Gates Of Indira Sagar & Omkareshwar Dams Open, 4k Cusecs Of Water Released In Narmada

MP Monsoon: Twelve Gates Of Indira Sagar & Omkareshwar Dam Opened, 4k Cusecs Of Water Releasing Into Narmada | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Bhopal’s Bhadbhada dam, gates of Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dams were opened and a total of 4000 cusecs of water was released into the Narmada river— 2000 cusecs from the 12 gates of the dam and another 2000 from the turbines of the power house.

As the gates of Tawa Dam were opened on Friday due to rain in the upper catchment area of Narmada River, gates of Indira Sagar Dam were opened on Sunday to control the water level of the dam.

Alert in low lying areas

Electricity is also being produced at the same time using 8 turbines. It may be noted that the gates of Indira Sagar Dam have been opened for the second time in a span of seven days this month. NHDC has issued an alert in low-lying areas.

As a severe flood occurred a week ago, the motor bridge on Indore-Ichhapur highway was submerged. Even after the flood waters receded, the bridge has not yet been able to be operated due to the damages it retained.

