MP Monsoon Update: 2 Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam Open As Bhopal's Upper Lake Attains Full Tank Level, More Rains To Drench State (WATCH)

MP Monsoon Update: 2 Sluice Of Bhadabhad Dam Opened, Heavy Rainfall In Other Areas Expected Sooner | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather fluctuations are again active and it is raining heavily in the state. This time, it’s not Indore but Bhopal and Sehore that are being drenched in the downpour.

2 Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam Opened

Bada Talab or Upper Lake, the lifeline of Bhopal, has attained full-tank level of 1666.8ft. On the other hand, two sluice gates of Bhadbhada dam were opened around 3 am in the morning on Saturday. After excessive rainfall, Sehore district has recorded a figure of 6 inches.

As a result, the water level in Kolans river increased leading to rise in water level in upper Lake of Bhopal, said BMC Assistant Engineer Ajay Solank.

The situation occurred after 20 years, when the gates of Bhadbhada had to be opened in September instead of July-August. Earlier this had happened in 2003.

Read Also 6 Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy Delicious Dosas

2 sluice gates of #Bhadbhada Dam open as Upper Lake reaches its full tank level of 1666.8 ft on Saturday morning following heavy rains in #Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh #madhyapradeshnews #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/AQMXAKjQmi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 23, 2023

Other Rivers, Drains In Spate

The Kolans river is in spate. On Friday, the river water spread over a radius of about 5 kilometers on one side of the Bhopal-Sehore-Dewas highway. The surrounding fields were flooded. The highway from Bhopal side remained closed for more than 4 hours.

The big drain of Kolukhedi village on Bhopal-Sehore highway was also in spate. Six employees were trapped in a hotel here. They were rescued by the Municipal Corporation team. In Bhopal, the vehicular commotion remained closed for an hour due to overflowing of rain drain water from the bridge at Brickkhedi on Berasia Road.

On Friday, the Kolans river in Bada Talab of Bhopal flowed 8 feet above the normal level. By evening the level of the dam had reached 1666.30 feet, while the inflow of water increased further during the night. The full tank level of Bada Talab is 1666.80 feet.

The catchment area of the Bada Talab is the Kolans River. This river flows through Sehore district. This is the reason why whenever there is heavy rain in Sehore district, the colonies become in spate. There was heavy rain in Sehore district from Thursday night to Friday morning. Due to this, the Kolans river swelled and the water level in the Bada Talab kept increasing.

Weather In Indore

The light rain in the city has brought the heat down for the time being. The current highest temperature of the city is 27 degrees celsius. However, the period of heavy rainfall is also expected in a day or two.

Weather Update Of Next 24 Hours

Districts with very heavy rainfall: Betul.

Districts with heavy rain: Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dindori, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni and Mandla.

Districts with light rain: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol. , Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Sagar, Damoh and Chhatarpur.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)