 MP Monsoon Update: 2 Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam Open As Bhopal's Upper Lake Attains Full Tank Level, More Rains To Drench State (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Monsoon Update: 2 Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam Open As Bhopal's Upper Lake Attains Full Tank Level, More Rains To Drench State (WATCH)

MP Monsoon Update: 2 Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam Open As Bhopal's Upper Lake Attains Full Tank Level, More Rains To Drench State (WATCH)

Bada Talab, the lifeline of Bhopal, has filled up to full level.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
MP Monsoon Update: 2 Sluice Of Bhadabhad Dam Opened, Heavy Rainfall In Other Areas Expected Sooner | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather fluctuations are again active and it is raining heavily in the state. This time, it’s not Indore but Bhopal and Sehore that are being drenched in the downpour.

2 Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam Opened

Bada Talab or Upper Lake, the lifeline of Bhopal, has attained full-tank level of 1666.8ft. On the other hand, two sluice gates of Bhadbhada dam were opened around 3 am in the morning on Saturday. After excessive rainfall, Sehore district has recorded a figure of 6 inches. 

As a result, the water level in Kolans river increased leading to rise in water level in upper Lake of Bhopal, said BMC Assistant Engineer Ajay Solank.

The situation occurred after 20 years, when the gates of Bhadbhada had to be opened in September instead of July-August. Earlier this had happened in 2003. 

Read Also
6 Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy Delicious Dosas
article-image
Read Also
7 Facts You Must Know About Omkareshwar’s 108-Ft Tall ‘Statue Of Oneness'
article-image

Other Rivers, Drains In Spate

The Kolans river is in spate. On Friday, the river water spread over a radius of about 5 kilometers on one side of the Bhopal-Sehore-Dewas highway. The surrounding fields were flooded. The highway from Bhopal side remained closed for more than 4 hours.

The big drain of Kolukhedi village on Bhopal-Sehore highway was also in spate. Six employees were trapped in a hotel here. They were rescued by the Municipal Corporation team. In Bhopal, the vehicular commotion remained closed for an hour due to overflowing of rain drain water from the bridge at Brickkhedi on Berasia Road.

On Friday, the Kolans river in Bada Talab of Bhopal flowed 8 feet above the normal level. By evening the level of the dam had reached 1666.30 feet, while the inflow of water increased further during the night. The full tank level of Bada Talab is 1666.80 feet. 

The catchment area of the Bada Talab is the Kolans River. This river flows through Sehore district. This is the reason why whenever there is heavy rain in Sehore district, the colonies become in spate. There was heavy rain in Sehore district from Thursday night to Friday morning. Due to this, the Kolans river swelled and the water level in the Bada Talab kept increasing.

Weather In Indore 

The light rain in the city has brought the heat down for the time being. The current highest temperature of the city is 27 degrees celsius. However, the period of heavy rainfall is also expected in a day or two. 

Weather Update Of Next 24 Hours 

Districts with very heavy rainfall: Betul.

Districts with heavy rain: Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dindori, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni and Mandla.

Districts with light rain: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol. , Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Sagar, Damoh and Chhatarpur.

Read Also
MP: Unmarried Women Above 21 Years Of Age Included In 'Ladli Behna Yojana'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Monsoon Update: 2 Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam Open As Bhopal's Upper Lake Attains Full Tank Level,...

MP Monsoon Update: 2 Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam Open As Bhopal's Upper Lake Attains Full Tank Level,...

Bhopal: Covid Health Workers Stage Protest Outside CM House, Arrested

Bhopal: Covid Health Workers Stage Protest Outside CM House, Arrested

MP: Unmarried Women Above 21 Years Of Age Included In 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

MP: Unmarried Women Above 21 Years Of Age Included In 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

MP: G-20 Representatives Visit Khajuraho Temples

MP: G-20 Representatives Visit Khajuraho Temples

MP: NCC Rank Ceremony Organised In Springdales Senior Secondary School

MP: NCC Rank Ceremony Organised In Springdales Senior Secondary School