6 Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy Delicious Crisp Dosas

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
1. Mau's cafe-- located near Sagar Gaire at 10 No. market, serves variety of dosas. Their Jinny Dosa is a must try!
2. Sagar Gaire serves mouth-watering Mysore Masala Dosa. It has several branches across the city.
3. 'Idlis and more' located in Arera Colony serves a delicious fulfilling dosa with sambhar, finger-licking coconut chutney and a red spicy chutney.
4. Another go-to-place for the best dosa at a very affordable price is Indian Coffee House (ICH).
5. Manohar Dairy: This is one of the oldest outlets in Bhopal and is famous for crisp paper dosa and masala dosa.
6. Wild Cafe In Van Vihar: If you want to enjoy greens with a crispy dosa, then this is the perfect place for your breakfast!
Thanks For Reading!