 Indore: 10% Increase In Power Supply To Industries Compared To Y-o-Y
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 10% Increase In Power Supply To Industries Compared To Y-o-Y

Indore: 10% Increase In Power Supply To Industries Compared To Y-o-Y

Total of 4,400 industrial connections in Malwa-Nimar, including 3,120 in and around Indore,

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When compared to last year (April-September period) there has been a 10 per cent increase in the demand for power by industries located in Malwa-Nimar region.

During this period, more than Rs 65 crore units of electricity were provided to the industrial connections this year, compared to an average monthly supply of 58 crore units last year. Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director AmitTomar noted that the number of industrial and high-tension connections has increased by approximately 150 during the above-mentioned period, bringing the total to 4,400 connections in Malwa-Nimar region.

Out of these, over 3,120 are situated in and around Indore. In the current year, over 350 crore units of electricity have been distributed to these connections, indicating a high demand for electricity in areas with existing connections. Tomar mentioned that senior officers are specifically assigned to handle high-tension connections, billing, and providing exemptions or assistance within government regulations. They maintain constant communication with industrialists and industry operators to ensure efficient service delivery.

Read Also
Indore: Solar Panels Installed At Holkar Stadium Inaugurated, Will Reduce Carbon Emissions
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Striking Railway Employees Plan To ‘Intensify’ Agitation

MP: Striking Railway Employees Plan To ‘Intensify’ Agitation

MP: 'Naturopathy Should Establish Its Reputation'

MP: 'Naturopathy Should Establish Its Reputation'

MP: Guest Scholars Stage Demo Seeking `One State One Policy’ Status

MP: Guest Scholars Stage Demo Seeking `One State One Policy’ Status

Indore: Group Clash Over Creating Noise Pollution With Modified Silencer Of Bike

Indore: Group Clash Over Creating Noise Pollution With Modified Silencer Of Bike

Indore: On The Run drug Peddler Arrested

Indore: On The Run drug Peddler Arrested