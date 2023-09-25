Indore: 10% Increase In Power Supply To Industries Compared To Y-o-Y

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When compared to last year (April-September period) there has been a 10 per cent increase in the demand for power by industries located in Malwa-Nimar region.

During this period, more than Rs 65 crore units of electricity were provided to the industrial connections this year, compared to an average monthly supply of 58 crore units last year. Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director AmitTomar noted that the number of industrial and high-tension connections has increased by approximately 150 during the above-mentioned period, bringing the total to 4,400 connections in Malwa-Nimar region.

Out of these, over 3,120 are situated in and around Indore. In the current year, over 350 crore units of electricity have been distributed to these connections, indicating a high demand for electricity in areas with existing connections. Tomar mentioned that senior officers are specifically assigned to handle high-tension connections, billing, and providing exemptions or assistance within government regulations. They maintain constant communication with industrialists and industry operators to ensure efficient service delivery.

