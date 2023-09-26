 MP: Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya Held In Contempt For Defying 2007 Court Order On Teacher Grants
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya Held In Contempt For Defying 2007 Court Order On Teacher Grants

MP: Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya Held In Contempt For Defying 2007 Court Order On Teacher Grants

The case revolves around the allocation of grants and the subsequent payment of salaries to teachers who receive subsidies.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant legal development, the Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya have been declared guilty of contempt of court by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. This verdict comes as a result of their failure to comply with a court order dating back to 2007 concerning the disbursement of grants to subsidized teachers.

The case revolves around the allocation of grants and the subsequent payment of salaries to teachers who receive subsidies. The court had issued specific directives in 2007 to ensure that teachers benefiting from grants would receive their salaries in a timely manner.

Read Also
Bhopal: Police Constable's Son Kills Self, Probe On
article-image

However, despite the court's explicit instructions, both Collector Vandana Vaidya and the Assistant Commissioner for Tribal Welfare failed to implement the order effectively.

This non-compliance led to a series of legal actions that culminated in the recent contempt of court verdict.

The next hearing for this case has been scheduled for October 26, during which the court will determine the appropriate penalties for both officials.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rescued Tiger Critical, Has Several Wounds On Body
article-image

Contempt of court carries potential consequences, including fines and other legal sanctions.

This case has garnered significant attention due to its implications for the education sector, especially concerning the timely payment of teachers' salaries and the correct allocation of grants.

It underscores the importance of upholding court orders and ensuring that educational subsidies are distributed as directed by the judiciary.

As the legal proceedings continue, local authorities and educational institutions are closely watching the outcome, as it could set a precedent for the enforcement of court orders related to the welfare of teachers and the education system in the region.

Read Also
Bhopal: 100 MCFT Water Released From Upper Lake
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Has Played Last Bet Of 'False' Hope: Kamal Nath On Ruling Party's 2nd List Of Candidates For MP...

BJP Has Played Last Bet Of 'False' Hope: Kamal Nath On Ruling Party's 2nd List Of Candidates For MP...

Madhya Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav To Kick Off Samajwadi Party Poll Campaign Tomorrow from Rewa's...

Madhya Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav To Kick Off Samajwadi Party Poll Campaign Tomorrow from Rewa's...

MP: Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya Held In Contempt For Defying 2007 Court Order On Teacher Grants

MP: Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya Held In Contempt For Defying 2007 Court Order On Teacher Grants

MP: Man Trying To Cut ATM Lands In Police Net In Satna

MP: Man Trying To Cut ATM Lands In Police Net In Satna

MP: Health Check-Up Camp Held For Sanitation Workers In Narmadapuram

MP: Health Check-Up Camp Held For Sanitation Workers In Narmadapuram