Bhopal: 100 MCFT Water Released From Upper Lake

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 01:11 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 100 million cubic feet (MCFT) of water was released from Upper Lake with opening of Bhadbhada dam gate no 5 on Monday. Upper Lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) is 1,666.8 feet.

BMC assistant engineer Ajay Solanki said, “At 10.20 am, gate no 5 was opened and it was closed at 6 pm. 100 MCFT water was released from Upper Lake.” Earlier, two gates of Bhadbhada dam were opened after water level increased to 8 feet in Kolans River following heavy rainfall in Sehore district. It led to rise in Upper Lake’s water level.

