 Bhopal: Rescued Tiger Critical, Has Several Wounds On Body
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Rescued Tiger Critical, Has Several Wounds On Body

Bhopal: Rescued Tiger Critical, Has Several Wounds On Body

When forest teams were on their toes to find the tiger, it was found sitting near the house of villager whom it killed. This baffled and surprised forest officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tiger, which was rescued from the jungles of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is undergoing treatment. The condition of tiger remains critical as it has received several wounds, during the territorial fight with another feline, it is presumed.

“We are treating the tiger. It is has several wounds on its body. Along with dressing its wounds daily, drip is given to it daily,” said Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve veterinarian Dr Nitin Gupta.

This tiger is believed to have killed a villager in Bamira village a few days back. While trying to save its buffalo from the tiger on last Tuesday night, the villager charged at the tiger with stick provoking the big cat to attack him.

Interestingly, when forest teams were on their toes to find the tiger, it was found sitting near the house of deceased villager. This strange incident left forest officials baffled and surprised.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Accorded Warm Send-Off At Bhopal Airport
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sehore First District To Better Services Under Ayushman Bharat

MP: Sehore First District To Better Services Under Ayushman Bharat

MP: Buxawaha Residents Struggle Daily To Quench Thirst

MP: Buxawaha Residents Struggle Daily To Quench Thirst

Bhopal: Padosi Depicts Inner Conflicts, Dual Mentality Of Men

Bhopal: Padosi Depicts Inner Conflicts, Dual Mentality Of Men

Bhopal: Typhoid-Stricken Man Ends Life In Bilkhiria, Probe Underway

Bhopal: Typhoid-Stricken Man Ends Life In Bilkhiria, Probe Underway

Bhopal: Thief Falls In House, Handed Over To Cops

Bhopal: Thief Falls In House, Handed Over To Cops