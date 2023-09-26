Bhopal: Rescued Tiger Critical, Has Several Wounds On Body

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tiger, which was rescued from the jungles of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is undergoing treatment. The condition of tiger remains critical as it has received several wounds, during the territorial fight with another feline, it is presumed.

“We are treating the tiger. It is has several wounds on its body. Along with dressing its wounds daily, drip is given to it daily,” said Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve veterinarian Dr Nitin Gupta.

This tiger is believed to have killed a villager in Bamira village a few days back. While trying to save its buffalo from the tiger on last Tuesday night, the villager charged at the tiger with stick provoking the big cat to attack him.

Interestingly, when forest teams were on their toes to find the tiger, it was found sitting near the house of deceased villager. This strange incident left forest officials baffled and surprised.