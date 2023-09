Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Accorded Warm Send-Off At Bhopal Airport | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a touching farewell at the State Airport. Public representatives along with women representing the women power of the state bid farewell to Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi left for Jaipur (Rajasthan) at 1.40 pm in a special Air Force aircraft. Tribal painter Padma Bhuri Bai, International Kathak dancer Anuradha Singh, Madhuri Mishra from Seva Bharti Old Age Ashram, Awadhesh from Prajapita Brahma Kumari, retired IPS officer Aruna Mohan Rao, retired IAS officer Jaishri Kiyawat, famous gynaecologist Dr. Shraddha Bharti Aggarwal.

Under 19 Indian Team Vice Captain Sushri Saumya Tiwari, RJ Sushri Anadi, Influencer Roli Verma, Cyclist Sushri Muskaan Raghuvanshi, Mountaineer Sushri Asha Malviya, Singer Sushri Falguni Purohit, Social Worker Sangeeta Palod, Sahitya Academy Award Winner Sadhna Balwate, classical musician Madhumita Naqvi, Dr. Nusrat Mehndi, Mita Wadhwa were present, along with public representatives.

