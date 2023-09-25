 MP: 6-ft Python Peeps In From Bonnet Of Moving Car In Mandsaur, Driver Shocked
The passersby spotted the snake and informed the driver about it, who was extremely horrified.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine you are out on a drive with your partner and suddenly a python waves you from the windshield! Shocked...right! This is precisely what happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur where a python was spotted on the bonnet of a moving car.

According to information, the incident happened on Friday evening, when an approximately a 6 feet long python was seen in a car passing near Khanpura Eidgah. The passersby spotted the snake and informed the driver about it, who was extremely horrified. 

Mandsaur resident Amit Sharma was coming to Mandsaur from Pratapgarh on Friday. His wife was also sitting in the car. Some people near Ramghat saw a python near the number plate in front of their car. After this, people followed the car till near Idgah and told the car driver Amit Sharma that there was a python on the bonnet of his car. The driver parked the car on the roadside and then he along with his wife quickly came out of the vehicle. 

Snake released at safe place

A huge crowd of people gathered on the spot to see the reptile

Later, Mahesh Jatiya, an expert in catching some pythons, reached the spot. Jatia along with some people caught the python and then released it at a safe place.

