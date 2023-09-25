PM Modi Calls Congress 'As Useless As Rusted Iron', Says 'Ghamandiya' Alliance Voted For Women Reservation Bill Half-Heartedly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mounting a scathing attack on opposition Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the grand old party as useless as 'rusted iron,' while addressing BJP workers at Jamboree ground in Bhopal on Monday. He reiterated the 'parivaarwad' pitch, emphasising that the Congress only looks after their family welfare, leaving country and its citizens deprived of growth.

Rereferring to grand opposition alliance INDIA Bloc as "Ghamandiya gatbandhan", the Prime Minister said it voted for Women Reservation Bill half-heartedly. Modi, also, warned women to beware of opposition's attempt to divide them on the basis of caste and religion.

He even alleged that Congress is now days being run by Urban Naxalites.

Labelling Congress as an anti-development party, PM Modi said the opposition is envious of India's development. "The Congress party wants to drag India back to 20th century. Neither they have any ambition for the country nor themselves," PM Modi said.

He further urged the public of Madhya Pradesh to drive BJP to victory with majority seats. "The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has completed almost 20 years. This means the youths who will be voting for the first time in the upcoming elections, have only seen the BJP government. The present youth of Madhya Pradesh are lucky that they have not witnessed the bad governance of the Congress government... Congress turned the state into 'Bimaru Rajya'... BJP has tried to take the state to a new level with new energy," PM Modi added.

Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal |

PM Modi was speaking at 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' organised in Bhopal on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

This is Prime Minister's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in 10 days and 7th visit in 6 months-- signaling at BJP's desperate attempt to retain power in Madhya Pradesh.