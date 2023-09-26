Bhopal: Police Constable's Son Kills Self, Probe On

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old son of a police constable committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in Awadhpuri on Sunday late night, the police said.

The police added that the reason behind his extreme step had not been ascertained and was under probe. Investigating officer (IO) Prem Singh Thakur told Free Press that the boy who took the extreme step was Arun Mishra. He had been preparing for fireman exam. His father is a constable in 23rd Battalion of SAF police. His parents had gone to Satna and he was residing with his siblings.

On Sunday night, he had dinner and went to his room to sleep. When his sister went to his room to wake him up on Monday morning, she was petrified to find him hanging from the ceiling.

She alerted other members of the house and neighbours who informed police. The police rushed to the spot and brought his body down to discover that he had died. His body has been sent for post-mortem. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Probe is underway in the case, IO Thakur said.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

