MP Weather Update: State Braces For Intense Heat Wave, Gwalior-Chambal Region To Be Hottest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is expected to experience intense heat due to the harsh sun. The Gwalior-Chambal region is likely to be the hottest. Additionally, several districts including Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Neemuch, Khargone, Badwani, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Shivpuri, and Narsinghpur are also expected to experience increased heat.

According to the weather department, temperatures in some cities may reach as high as 45 to 47 degrees Celsius, accompanied by heatwaves. However, if a western disturbance becomes active and a rain system forms, temperatures may decrease slightly.

On Sunday, the impact of heat was felt in 15 cities, including Gwalior, where temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. Sidhi recorded the highest temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, light rainfall occurred in Sivani and Balaghat districts.

Prakash Dhawale, a scientist at the IMD Bhopal, explained that the effect of systems formed by western disturbances, cyclonic circulation, and trough lines will diminish from Monday onwards. Some districts may experience light rainfall, but the weather is expected to clear thereafter. A rise in temperatures during the day and night is anticipated from April 30 onwards, signaling the onset of intense heat in May.

The weather department has predicted an increase in temperatures in May. Despite expectations of rising temperatures in April, continuous rainfall occurred throughout the month due to the activation of western disturbances. Several records for rainfall were broken in April, with Bhopal receiving more than 2 inches of rain. Moreover, there was continuous rainfall for 11 consecutive days followed by another 9 days of rainfall.

Due to the decrease in system activity, the impact of heat intensified in many cities of the state on Sunday. Bhopal experienced intense heat throughout the day. Temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in 15 cities across the state.

Sidhi recorded the highest temperature at 42.2 degrees Celsius. Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Guna, Shivpuri, Narsinghpur, Nowgong, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Khajuraho saw temperatures at 40 degrees Celsius or higher. Satna, Khargone, Khandwa, and Rewa recorded temperatures between 41.2 and 41.6 degrees Celsius.

In major cities, Gwalior recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, Bhopal 39.8 degrees Celsius, Indore 38.2 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 38 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain 39 degrees Celsius.