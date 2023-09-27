Bhopal: Nav Bahar Sabzi Mandi Turns Into Garbage Dump

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is 10am. A miasma of stale fruits and vegetables hangs in the air around the 50-year-old Nav Bahar Sabzi Mandi in the state capital. The area is strewn with all sorts of dirt including

polythene packets, cow dung and dogs’ poop. The building where the vegetable market is housed is in a dilapidated state. There are certain outlets that sell foods, like Poha, Jalebis and Samosas (rissoles).

The 50-year-old market, known for its traditional charm, faces numerous challenges that have yet to be addressed by the municipal authorities. The most glaring issue plaguing the Nav Bahar Vegetable market is the deplorable condition of its roads. Potholes have become a common sight, making it difficult for vendors and customers to navigate the market. During the monsoon season, water accumulates in these potholes, creating further inconvenience for all. Water scarcity remains a significant problem within the market, with no provision for drinking water. The poorly maintained public toilets add to the woes of both vendors and visitors.

Local vendors have taken matters into their own hands, resorting to self-cleaning efforts to maintain a semblance of hygiene.

Dinesh Kumar, a local vegetable vendor told Free Press that, the sanitation in the market is a major concern for all. The absence of regular cleaning services has led to the daily spread of dirt and a foul odour emanating from rotten vegetables.

Talking about the security of their shops, he said, we have installed own CCTV cameras to ensure security of our stalls.

Despite promises to shift the market to the Karond Sabzi market, where modern facilities and infrastructure were planned, the relocation remains pending.

Mohammad Nasir, a local vegetable vendor talking to Free Press said, ‘Shifting to a new market is not a viable option for most vendors. The cost associated with relocating and setting up shop in a new area is prohibitively high, making it an impractical choice for many vendors.