Ujjain Minor Rape: 'Is the 12-Yr-Old Not Ladli Lakshmi?', Kamal Nath Asks CM Chouhan, After Disturbing Video Of Rape Victim Rocks MP

Ujjain Minor Rape: 'Is the 12-yr-old Not Ladli Laxmi?', Asks Kamal Nath, Demands ₹1 Crore Financial Assistance For Victim |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath came down heavily on Shivraj government after a video showing-- 12-year-old rape victim wandering on Ujjain roads for help, rocked the state. Nath has demanded Rs 1 crore financial assistance for the victim, along with her proper medical treatment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Kamal Nath asked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan whether the minor victim is not a ‘Ladli Lakshmi’ or ‘Ladli Behna’ (refering to state government schemes for women welfare). He also demanded harsh punishment for the accused.

“The case of extremely cruel abuse of a little girl in Ujjain is heart-wrenching. Rape of the 12 year old daughter and the way she ran around in the city in a semi-nude state and then fell unconscious on the road, puts humanity to shame. Such a heinous incident is a stain on the administration and society,” he wrote.

'Will you just keep making false promises?'

The Congress leader then posed several questions to the ruling BJP government and CM Chouhan. He wrote, “ I want to know from the CM whether you will just keep fighting elections and making false announcements? Will you fill the hoardings of entire Madhya Pradesh with pictures of daughters created by Artificial Intelligence, but will not pay any attention to the safety of innocent daughters?

Raising questions on the law and order situation in the state, Nath reminded Chouhan of earlier incidents of rape in Ujjain.

“The history of such brutal incidents in the state shows that the rule of law has ended in Madhya Pradesh. Despite having a Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh is without a Chief Minister. The criminals are ruthless and the public is troubled,” he added.

Minor girl reportedly from UP

Notably, the horrific incident of alleged rape of a minor girl came to fore on Monday evening when she was found near Dandi Ashram on Badnagar Road in an unconscious state. The victim’s clothes were stained with blood. After searching CCTV cameras, the police came to know that the minor girl was roaming in the area for nearly two hours.

The girl is reportedly from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Police are trying to find her mother who is also said to have been raped.

