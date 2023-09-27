President Murmu In MP Today, Reaches Indore To Attend India Smart Cities Conclave

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu reached Indore on Wednesday morning to attend the India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 being held at Brilliant Convention Centre here. She was welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a bouquet of flowers.

The President will grace the two-day India Smart Cities Conclave and give away 66 awards to winners of the fourth edition of ISAC-2022. Five states, union territories, 31 cities and 7 partner organisations will be honoured with awards.

The conclave will also be attended by Governor Mangubhai Patel, Hardeep Singh Puri (Minister, MoHUA), Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnav, Kaushal Kishore and others.

President to lay the foundation stone of new MP HC building

Later in the day, the President will reach Jabalpur to lay the foundation stone of the annexe building of Madhya Pradesh High Court in a ceremony organized in the auditorium of IIITDM here.

She will depart from Indore by Indian Air Force aircraft at 2.55 pm on Wednesday and reach Dumna Airport of Jabalpur at 4 pm. Then, she will depart for IIITDM from Dumna Airport at 4.20 pm.

After the foundation laying ceremony between 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm, she will depart for New Delhi from Dumna Airport at 5.50 pm.

