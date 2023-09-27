Indore: Man Promises To Produce Shower Of Money, Dupes Woman Of ₹3L, Booked | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for duping a woman of Rs 3 lakh in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Tuesday. He had promised her that he would produce a shower of money at her place.

The woman had contacted the man, who reportedly indulged in witchcraft activities, to search for her missing husband. The police have registered a case against the man and started an investigation into the case.

Investigating officer SI Dinesh Kalesh from Bhanwarkuan police station said that a case has been registered against one Dinesh Pandey, a resident of Chitawad area on the complaint of Sharda, a resident of Palda area under the relevant section of the IPC. The woman stated in her complaint that her husband has been missing for 5 years and she and her family members have been searching for him. She had met the accused about two years ago while searching for her husband.

The accused told her that he would use his powers of witchcraft to trace her husband. The woman informed the police that the accused was not able to trace her husband but instead lured her saying that he could produce a shower of money at her place by performing some rituals.

He even performed the ‘miracle’ from a tree in front of the woman thus gaining her trust. The woman was taken in by what she saw and decided to give money to him. She took Rs 1 lakh from her mother and mortgaged her ornaments and gave the money to the accused. In total, she gave the accused Rs 3 lakh but neither did he shower money at her place nor did he return the money to her. After that, the woman lodged a complaint with the police. SI Kanesh said that the accused was jailed in connection with a criminal case and she had bailed him out. Further investigation is underway into the case.

