Indore: Route Plan Released For President’s Visit; Check Traffic Diversions Here

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police released the route plan for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit. The President will attend the India Smart Cities Conclave at Brilliant Convention Centre.

The President will depart for the Convention Centre from the airport by car. Her convoy will pass through Super Corridor, Bhawrasala Square, MR 10 Toll Naka, Chandragupta Maurya Square, Hira Nagar Square, Bapat Square, Nyay Nagar Square and Sai Mandir T. She will return to the airport by the same route after the event.

Vijay Nagar Square, Satya Sai Square, Mahindra Showroom trisection, Scheme No. 136, SICA School and Vibgyor School is the designated route for vehicles of councillors, police, IMC and administration to reach the centre. Similarly, Vijay Nagar Square, Satya Sai Square, Mahindra Showroom trisection and Scheme No. 136 is the route fixed for the vehicles of delegates.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these routes and use alternative routes and cooperate with the police and the administration in transportation arrangements.

Drones, UAVs restricted

Flight of drones, UAVs and other flying objects in an area of 3KM in the vicinity of the airport and the President’s route to Brilliant Convention Centre will be strictly restricted till September 28, according to an order of the commissioner of police.

1,500 policemen to be deployed

There will be about 1,500 policemen and 500 other officials deployed for the President’s security. Three DIGs along with 10 IPS officers have been called from other cities. Security checks are being done across the city.

Traffic diversion in view of President’s visit

Several traffic diversions have been put in place in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the city. Traffic on the roads near the President’s route to Brilliant Convention Centre will be either diverted or restricted from 8 AM till the end of the event. Commuters have been advised to avoid these routes and use diverted routes.

Bapat Square to Nyay Nagar, SICA School, Robot Square and Sai Mandir T will be a No-vehicle Zone. Route from Restaurant Square to BCC will be restricted only for people attending the event.

Diverted Routes –

Vehicles going to airport via Super Corridor will be diverted to 60 Feet Road Aerodrome Police Station, Kalani Nagar, Wireless Square, Marimata Square, Shivalaya and Bhandari Square.

Vehicles going from Ujjain to MR 10 and Super Corridor will be diverted to Banganga and Marimata Square.

Vehicles going from Daisy Dales Square to CA School Square and from Ana Convent School to Pollution office Tri-section will be diverted to Mahindra Showroom via Naya Marg Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir from Scheme No. 136

Vehicles can go to Dewas Naka, AB Road via Niranjanpur.

Diverted Routes for Heavy Vehicles-

Vehicles going from Ujjain to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan will be diverted to Sanwer Barlai via Kshipra.

Vehicles going from Dewas Naka to Luvkush Square will be diverted to Mangliya Toll via Lasudia Police Station and Mangliya Petrol Pump.

Vehicles coming from Kanadiya Labhganga and Star Square will be diverted to Mangliya Toll via Lasudia Police Station and Mangliya Petrol Pump.

Vehicles going from Hatod and Depalpur to Ujjain and Dewas will be diverted to Navdapanth, Chandan Nagar, Phooti Kothi, Reti Mandi Railway Crossing, Choithram and IT Park.

Vehicles coming from Betma and Dhar will be diverted to Rau Circle via Pithampur.

Vehicles going from Betma and Dhar to Ujjain will be diverted to Depalpur and Barnagar.

There will be no restriction on the movement of vehicles engaged in emergency services like ambulances, fire brigade, and police vehicles.

