 MP Tragic: 4 Children Drown To Death During Ganesh Visarjan In Datia Pond, Half A Dozen Injured (Visuals Surface)
HomeBhopalMP Tragic: 4 Children Drown To Death During Ganesh Visarjan In Datia Pond, Half A Dozen Injured (Visuals Surface)

The children had gone to immerse the Ganesh idol at the pond located in Siddheshwar temple.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, four children drowned to death while performing rituals during Ganesh visarjan in Datia on Tuesday. Nearly half a dozen, who attempted to save the drowning children, were left injured.

The incident was reported in Bidniya of the Civil Line police station area. The children had gone to immerse the Ganesh idol at the pond located in Siddheshwar temple.

According to information, the four children took a dip in the pond with Ganesh idols as part of the visarjan rituals, when they accidentally drowned. Nearly half a dozen people who tried to save them were sustained injuries.

article-image

Injured undergoing treatment

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Notably, devotees place Ganesh idols in their homes on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. On the last day, the devotees take out a procession to immerse the idol in a nearby pond or river body.

article-image

