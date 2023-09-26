 MP: CM Chouhan Seeks Blessings Of Baadh Wale Ganeshji
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: CM Chouhan Seeks Blessings Of Baadh Wale Ganeshji

MP: CM Chouhan Seeks Blessings Of Baadh Wale Ganeshji

Along with worshiping the newly constructed Yagya Shala, Chouhan also installed the Kalash and flag on the peak of the temple and the peak of the Yagya Shala.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
MP: CM Chouhan Seeks Blessings Of Baadh Wale Ganeshji |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday performed puja and havan at the Baadh wale Ganeshji temple in Vidisha and sought blessings for the health , happiness and prosperity of the state. On this occasion, Chief Minister Chouhan’s wife, Sadhna Singh was present.

Along with worshiping the newly constructed Yagya Shala, Chief Minister Chouhan also installed the Kalash and flag on the peak of the temple and the peak of the Yagya Shala.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Bestows Contract Letter To 10,000th Beneficiary Of Seekho-Kamao Yojana
article-image

Amidst different rituals, the Chief Minister performed kanya-pujan, aarti of Lord Ganesha and also sang Ram Bhajan with the bhajan group performing in the temple premises. Chief Minister Chouhan distributed prasad to the devotees, kanyas and others at the Kanya Bhoj and Bhandara.

Several dignitaries, office bearers of social organisations and Ladli Bahnas met Chief Minister Chouhan and welcomed him with a bouquet. Chairman of Deendayal Antyodaya Programme Committee Rampal Singh, MLA Hari Sapre, Rajshree Singh, Leena Jain, Umakant Sharma and Rameshwar Sharma, former minister Surya Prakash Meena and many public representatives and devotees were present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav To Kick Off Samajwadi Party Poll Campaign Tomorrow from Rewa's...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Congress Has Ravana Mentality': Union Minister Tomar On Congress' Remark About BJP's Second List...

'Congress Has Ravana Mentality': Union Minister Tomar On Congress' Remark About BJP's Second List...

MP: CM Chouhan Seeks Blessings Of Baadh Wale Ganeshji

MP: CM Chouhan Seeks Blessings Of Baadh Wale Ganeshji

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Bestows Contract Letter To 10,000th Beneficiary Of Seekho-Kamao Yojana

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Bestows Contract Letter To 10,000th Beneficiary Of Seekho-Kamao Yojana

MP Polls: Digvijaya Attacks Saffron Party On Fielding 3 Union Ministers, Says 'BJP Worried About Its...

MP Polls: Digvijaya Attacks Saffron Party On Fielding 3 Union Ministers, Says 'BJP Worried About Its...

Bhopal: 'Students Should Implement In Their Lives The Convocation Oath And Teaching,' Says Governor...

Bhopal: 'Students Should Implement In Their Lives The Convocation Oath And Teaching,' Says Governor...