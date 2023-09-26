MP: CM Chouhan Seeks Blessings Of Baadh Wale Ganeshji |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday performed puja and havan at the Baadh wale Ganeshji temple in Vidisha and sought blessings for the health , happiness and prosperity of the state. On this occasion, Chief Minister Chouhan’s wife, Sadhna Singh was present.

Along with worshiping the newly constructed Yagya Shala, Chief Minister Chouhan also installed the Kalash and flag on the peak of the temple and the peak of the Yagya Shala.

Amidst different rituals, the Chief Minister performed kanya-pujan, aarti of Lord Ganesha and also sang Ram Bhajan with the bhajan group performing in the temple premises. Chief Minister Chouhan distributed prasad to the devotees, kanyas and others at the Kanya Bhoj and Bhandara.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several dignitaries, office bearers of social organisations and Ladli Bahnas met Chief Minister Chouhan and welcomed him with a bouquet. Chairman of Deendayal Antyodaya Programme Committee Rampal Singh, MLA Hari Sapre, Rajshree Singh, Leena Jain, Umakant Sharma and Rameshwar Sharma, former minister Surya Prakash Meena and many public representatives and devotees were present.