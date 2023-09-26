Madhya Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav To Kick Off Samajwadi Party Poll Campaign Tomorrow from Rewa's Sirmaur

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to begin his party's election campaign. According to a statement by Samajwadi Party on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav will address a public gathering in Rewa's Sirmaur constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav will also address a public gathering and hold a conference with his party workers in Khajuraho, the statement said.

"Akhilesh Yadav will be on an election tour of Madhya Pradesh on September 27 andÂ September 28. He will hold a public meeting in the Sirmaur assembly constituency of Rewa. Preparations have also been made for a worker's conference in Khajuraho. Its objective is to strengthen its organizational position before the announcement of assembly elections here and pressure to take seats under the India alliance, " said the Samajwadi Party in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. Surprisingly, the list includes three Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar Prahlad Singh Patel andÂ Faggan Singh Kulaste.

While Narendra Singh Tomar will contest from the Dimni seat, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from Narsingpur and Niwas, respectively.

TheÂ BJPÂ released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assemblyÂ electionsÂ on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates.Â The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.