Indore: 'I Had No Wish To Fight Election,' BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Expresses Disappointment After Being Fielded From Indore-1 (WATCH)

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the Bharatiya Janata Party announced the name of Kailash Vijayvargiya as a candidate from the Indore-1 constituency, the BJP leader said that he had no wish to fight elections in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh State Assembly elections. Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he still cannot believe that the BJP gave him an opportunity to fight in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya said," A lot of work has to be done in this constituency. Indore-1 will become number one in development also. Our victory will also be number one. I had no wish to fight the elections. I had made plans for public address. Now I still cannot believe I have become a candidate and have been given a ticket by our party."

To counter anti-incumbency against its CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and offer an alternative leadership in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday released the second list of 39 candidates, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been nominated from the Dimani seat, while Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel from Narsingpur.

Minister of State for Rural Development Phaggan Kulaste has been fielded from the Niwas seat.

Tomar is also the chairman of the party's election management committee in the state.

Rakesh Singh, Reeti Pathak also fielded

In its list of 39 candidates, other notable candidates included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak. The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates. With this development, the BJP has now declared candidates for 78 out of the 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

