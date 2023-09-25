PM Modi's 7 Visits To Election Bound Madhya Pradesh In 6 Months Shows BJP Cannot Afford To Lose Heart Of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
With MP assembly elections inching closer, PM Narendra Modi's visit to the poll bound state has also gathered pace. Monday (Sept 25) marked the PM's 2nd visit in 10 days and 7th in 6 months.
As Modi reached Bhopal to address ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ on Sept 25, lakhs of BJP workers reached from across the Madhya Pradesh to attend the event at capital’s Jamboree Ground.
Zooming the details: As the BJP govt is paying special focus to garner tribal support in MP, tribal artists were invited to welcome PM Modi.
Modi’s back-to-back visits signal BJP’s strong and desperate will to retain power in one of the biggest Hindi-belt states Madhya Pradesh. Politically, the saffron party cannot afford to lose the heart of India, especially after defeat in Karnataka & Himachal Pradesh.
In fact, on most of the 7 visits, PM Modi either inaugurated development projects or flagged off super-fast Vande Bharat trains, as gift to Madhya Pradesh. During his last visit, Modi laid foundation stone of Rs 49k crore Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex.
It is noteworthy that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leaving no stone unturned to retain power in the state. From increasing the amount for the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana to Ladli Awas Yojana and laptop schemes, Chouhan has made several announcements to woo the voters.
PM Modi, on Monday (Sept 25), while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, launched a scathing attack on opposition. He urged the public to drive BJP to success as he termed Congress as useless as 'rusted iron.
Reacting to monthly visits by PM Modi in the election-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress' Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh said no matter what, Modi will never be able to wash off the sins of Shivraj govt.
PM Modi's next visit to the state is scheduled on October 25-- merely a month before assembly election, and this visit will surely be closely monitored by the political pandits.
