 Bhopal: 191 Students Receive Degrees In BU Convocation Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 191 Students Receive Degrees In BU Convocation Ceremony

Bhopal: 191 Students Receive Degrees In BU Convocation Ceremony

Out of 191 degree recipient students, 23 students received the gold medals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 191 students received the degrees during the convocation ceremony of Barkatullah University organized at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Tuesday. Governor Mangubhai Patel was the Chief Guest of the programme.

Out of 191 degree recipient students, 23 students received the gold medals. Of them, five students were such who received gold medal twice. At least 95 students were awarded with Phd degrees, of them 80 % are girl students. Dressed in yellow turbans, students were looking elegant.

Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the convocation ceremony inspires the students to move forward with commitment to discharge their responsibilities towards family, society and nation. He said one should never forget parents and teachers while getting success in life. Teachers should make the youth determined and teach them to deal with problems so that their self-confidence remains intact even in adverse circumstances. Students should be ready to cooperate with sensitivity towards the deprived sections also.

Vice Chancellor of Barkatullah University, Suresh Kumar Jain emphasized on rich tradition of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara and exhorted the students to imbibe the essence of it in their public life. He quoted the verses of Trithitiya Upnishad Slokas. He underlined the need to speak truth, respect family, women power, elders etc. Vice Chancellor National Law Institute University, Prof. S Suryaprakash was also present on this occasion.

Read Also
Bhopal: 'Students Should Implement In Their Lives The Convocation Oath And Teaching,' Says Governor...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: BJP Mulls Over Remaining 22 Lost Seats 

MP: BJP Mulls Over Remaining 22 Lost Seats 

Bhopal: BMC Gets Notice Over Running RMC Plant In Residential Area

Bhopal: BMC Gets Notice Over Running RMC Plant In Residential Area

Bhopal: Taxi Union Seeks RTO Intervention Against Cab Companies

Bhopal: Taxi Union Seeks RTO Intervention Against Cab Companies

Bhopal: 191 Students Receive Degrees In BU Convocation Ceremony

Bhopal: 191 Students Receive Degrees In BU Convocation Ceremony

Congress Candidate List After Jan Aakrosh Yatra: Surjewala

Congress Candidate List After Jan Aakrosh Yatra: Surjewala