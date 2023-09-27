Bhopal: 191 Students Receive Degrees In BU Convocation Ceremony

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 191 students received the degrees during the convocation ceremony of Barkatullah University organized at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Tuesday. Governor Mangubhai Patel was the Chief Guest of the programme.

Out of 191 degree recipient students, 23 students received the gold medals. Of them, five students were such who received gold medal twice. At least 95 students were awarded with Phd degrees, of them 80 % are girl students. Dressed in yellow turbans, students were looking elegant.

Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the convocation ceremony inspires the students to move forward with commitment to discharge their responsibilities towards family, society and nation. He said one should never forget parents and teachers while getting success in life. Teachers should make the youth determined and teach them to deal with problems so that their self-confidence remains intact even in adverse circumstances. Students should be ready to cooperate with sensitivity towards the deprived sections also.

Vice Chancellor of Barkatullah University, Suresh Kumar Jain emphasized on rich tradition of Bharatiya Gyan Parampara and exhorted the students to imbibe the essence of it in their public life. He quoted the verses of Trithitiya Upnishad Slokas. He underlined the need to speak truth, respect family, women power, elders etc. Vice Chancellor National Law Institute University, Prof. S Suryaprakash was also present on this occasion.

