 MP News: Navagraha Shaktipeeth A Remarkable, Divine Shrine, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the pran-pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Navagraha Shaktipeeth on Mahashivratri in Dabra in Gwalior district on Sunday. 

The CM offered prayers at the Navagraha Temple and stated that the Navagraha Shaktipeeth in Dabra is a remarkable and divine shrine. 

Yadav appreciated the efforts of former state minister Dr Narottam Mishra, stating that by constructing the Navagraha Shaktipeeth, he had transformed a remarkable and inspiring resolve into reality. 

He also congratulated noted poet Kumar Vishwas and said that the latter was  blessed by Goddess Saraswati and continues to inspire society through his work.

Referring to the episode of Lord Shri Ram’s exile, Yadav said that leaving behind a prosperous kingdom and still envisioning Ram Rajya despite limited resources reflects courage, patience and idealism.

He stated that during the swayamvar, Lord Ram revealed his divine form before many rulers of the world and the episode is worthy of research, particularly from the perspective of channeling youth power for societal welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra said that the chief minister respected the sentiments of the people of Dabra by attending the event. He also felicitated Yadav and other guests with traditional turbans and angavastra.

During his speech, Vishwas narrated several mythological episodes. 

Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma and MP Vishnudutt Sharma also attended the programme.

