MP News: Custodial Death Sparks Massive Protest In Khajuraho | FP Photo

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long traffic jam and intense protests erupted on Sunday following the suspicious death of 24-year-old Rajesh Patel at Rajnagar police station.

Family members and villagers blocked roads outside the police station and district hospital, raising slogans and demanding an FIR against the accused constables.

Rajesh, a resident of Imlia village, was reportedly taken into custody under Section 151 of the IPC. Police claim he died by suicide inside the station. However, the family alleges custodial assault.

His uncle, Babulal Patel, accused constables of beating Rajesh and demanding Rs 1 lakh later settling for Rs 50,000. The family claims visible injury marks were found on his body.

A panel of five doctors conducted the post-mortem in the presence of the district magistrate and family members. Despite this, the family refused to accept the body, reiterating their demand for strict action.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravinder Singh has ordered a judicial inquiry while Superintendent of Police Agam Jain has suspended two constables pending investigation. Rajnagar MLA Arvind Pataria assured the family of appropriate action. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.