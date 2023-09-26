BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple After Being Fielded From Indore-1 In MP Assembly Polls

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Ujjain district after being fielded from Indore-1 seat in the upcoming state assembly polls slated later this year.

Vijayvargiya reached the Mahakal temple along with his wife and his both sons. Everyone entered inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and performed worship to Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

After worshipping, the BJP leader interacted with the media persons and said that good work begins with the blessings of Mahakal, that is why he visited Baba Mahakaleshwar temple.

"Good work begins with the blessings of Baba Mahakal. That's why we have come here. The party has given me a new responsibility. I prayed to God that the fame and glory continue and God gives me so much strength that I can serve the public," Vijayvargiya said.

'Will fully live up to decision taken by the party'

He added that he would fully live up to the decision taken by the party. In the forthcoming assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party would win more than two-thirds of the assembly seats in the state.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

After the BJP fielded Vijayvargiya in MP Assembly polls, the party supporters started celebrations in Indore on Monday evening. The BJP supporters celebrated outside the residence of Vijayvargiya in Indore.

BJP on Monday evening released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh which includes four party MPs (Member of Parliament) and three Union Ministers.

3 union ministers fielded

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Similarly, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas constituency.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies respectively. Other notable candidates in the list included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak.

Earlier today, BJP released its third list containing a single candidate for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. The party has announced the list for the Schedule Tribe (ST) reserved Amarwara assembly constituency in Chhindwara district.

The BJP has fielded Monika Batti from the seat. She has recently joined BJP after leaving the Gondwana Gantantra Party.