MP: Love Affair Turns Sour Leading To Tragic End; Shocks Dhamnod Village

Dhamnod/ Dhar: The Dhamond police team in Dhar district cracked the blind murder case of 20-year-old Sapna Dawar, a resident of Kachwania village under the Dhamnod police station.

Sapna was found hanging by the neck from a tree on September 23. Initially, it was assumed that she might have committed suicide, but a deep investigation revealed that she was murdered by none other than the person with whom she was involved in a love affair before her marriage.

According to Dhamnod police, accused Rakesh Dawar involved in the murder of Sapna, who strangled her to death and later hanged her body with her own saree by a neem tree. In order to save himself and to mislead police, he put a note at the crime scene mentioning the name of one of his foes, Vijay Katare as a person responsible for Sapna’s extreme step.

Dhamnod SDOP Monica Singh informed that during preliminary questioning with her family members, it was revealed that she had a love affair with Rakesh Dawar, and they were in regular touch even after marriage.

Rakesh used to pressure Sapna to elope with him

Accused Rakesh used to pressure her to elope with him, and when the family members learned about that, they called a village panchayat meeting, and the panchayat asked Rakesh to pay Rs 50,000 as a penalty.

Police also came to know about Vijay Katare, a person’s name was mentioned in the letter. Police detained him and interrogated him. He informed police that before marriage, he was in touch with Sapna, but distanced himself from her after Rakesh had a dispute with him. Vijay denied his involvement in the crime.

After gathering all the details about Rakesh, the police called him for interrogation and took his handwriting samples and examinations by a handwriting expert.

Handwriting matched with suicide note

During the examination, his handwriting matched with the letter’s handwriting. During police interrogation, the accused admitted to killing Sapna by him. He informed the police that he wanted to get married to Sapna, but she was reluctant to come along with him. In a fit of rage, he strangled to death and later hung the body with a tree. He put a note accusing Vijay Katare, the main culprit of her death.

