President Murmu To Visit Madhya Pradesh On Wednesday

President of India Droupadi Murmu |

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to attend different programmes in the state, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

During the day-long visit, the President will grace the India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 at Indore and lay the foundation stone for the new building of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur, said the statement issued on Tuesday.

