Bhopal: Shivraj-Cabinet Approves 5th Pay Scale For Cops, Rs 10k Hike In Journalist Honor Fund & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet approved a range of projects during a meeting headed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The noteworthy decisions include:

1. Fifth Pay Scale For State Police Service Officers

The Cabinet granted State Police Service officers the fifth pay scale, a decision intended to improve their overall employment conditions and incentivise their continued dedication to public service.

2. Journalist Honor Fund Increase

In a significant boost for media professionals, the Cabinet approved an increase in the Journalist Honor Fund, doubling it from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. This decision aims to provide greater financial support and recognition to journalists who play a vital role in the state's information dissemination.

3. Financial Assistance Enhancement

Financial assistance across various categories received a substantial boost, with the Cabinet doubling the existing amount from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. This step is set to offer additional financial resources to beneficiaries for their various needs.

4. Media Center's Inauguration

The Cabinet revealed plans for the upcoming Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) of a state-of-the-art media center. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will officiate the ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of media infrastructure within the state.

5. New Tehsil In Mauganj

The Cabinet gave its nod to the establishment of Devtalab as a new tehsil within the Mauganj district. This move is expected to streamline local administration and enhance accessibility for residents.

6. Porsa's Section Addition

In a move aimed at bolstering regional development and administrative convenience, Porsa will become a new section.

7. Increased Guest Scholar Remuneration

College guest scholars, who contribute significantly to the field of education, will now receive Rs 50,000 per month as remuneration.

8. Monthly Remuneration Hike For Kotwars

Recognizing the vital role played by Kotwars in local security, the Cabinet approved an increase of Rs 500 in their monthly remuneration.

9. Sambal Khiladi Scheme Launch

The meeting also announced the commencement of the Sambal Khiladi Scheme, aimed at nurturing and empowering emerging sports talents within the state. This initiative is set to provide valuable opportunities for budding athletes.

