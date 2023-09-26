WATCH: Combative Planes Sukhoi 30, Chinook Roar In Bhopal Skies, Residents Enjoy Air Show Drill From Rooftops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal skies roared on Tuesday as a fleet of combative aircrafts prepared for upcoming Air Show to mark 91st anniversary Of Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 30.

The rehearsal saw a magnificent fleet consisting of fighter planes like-- Sukhoi 30, Jaguar, Tejas, Chinook and other helicopters, . Residents of Bhopal were spotted on their terraces in large numbers, enjoying the impressive aerial prowess and recording the swift plane movements on phones.

WATCH | Combat aircrafts like Sukhoi 30, Jaguar roar in Bhopal skies as they gear up for Air Show on Sept 30, residents enjoy the aerial display from rooftops



📽️: Bhopal resident, @Rohitfirozabadi#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh #India #Aircraft #AirShow @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/PyGh6wg3xI — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 26, 2023

Fighter aircraft that will be part of the air show are conducting touch-and-go maneuvers from the airport runway.

The event, scheduled for September 30, promises to be a spectacle that will have aviation enthusiasts of all ages on the edge of their seats. As the aircraft soared over Bhopal, the roaring engines and precision maneuvers captivated the city's residents who gathered on rooftops to witness the breathtaking performances.

Director of the Airport, Ramji Awasthi, shared, "Around 40 planes have arrived in Bhopal for the flypast, which is scheduled for September 30 to celebrate the 91st anniversary of the Air Force. All necessary preparations have been made for this event." The full dress rehearsal is set for September 28, while practice sessions for the show will be conducted on September 26 and 27.