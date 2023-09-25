 Madhya Pradesh Elections: BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates; Fields 3 Union Ministers In Prestige Polls
Madhya Pradesh Elections: BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates; Fields 3 Union Ministers In Prestige Polls

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, featuring a total of 39 names.

Notably, the party has nominated Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar for the Dimani constituency, Prahlad Singh Patel for Narsingpur, and Faggan Singh Kulaste for Niwas (ST).

BJP fields 4 MPs in assembly polls

The BJP has also nominated four of its MPs to contest in the state assembly elections. Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur West, Ganesh Singh from Satna, Reeti Pathak from Sidhi, and Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara have been fielded as candidates.

Vivek Banti Sahu has been fielded from Chhindwara. Prior to this, the BJP had announced the names of 39 candidates in its first list.

This decision followed closely on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he criticized the Congress, warning that if the grand old party were to assume power, the state would regress into a 'bimaru' state once more.

