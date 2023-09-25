Bhopal: Mama First Choice For CM’s Post For BJP Workers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most BJP workers have said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is their first choice for chief minister’s post if BJP wins Assembly election in the state this year. Some of them said Jyotiraditya Scindia would be a better choice.

Free Press talked to a section of BJP workers from different parts of the state who were in the city to attend party’s Karyakarta Mahakumbh at Jamboree Maidan on Monday. The gathering was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Excerpts:

Our brother

Shivraj ji is our brother. He has launched many schemes for women. We are getting all facilities - drinking water, electricity. We will soon get pattas for our house. He should become CM.

-Sunita Kamle, Bhopal

Doing good work

I would like Shivraj to become chief minister again. He is doing good work. During lockdown, we got free ration and Rs 500 per month. Under Ladli Behna Yojana, we are getting Rs 1,000 per month.

-Bhuri Bai, Gwalior

Fit for job

Shivraj is fit for the job. Rs 1,000 are transferred into our accounts every month. Power bills have been waived. We are getting LPG cylinder for Rs 450. I have also got money to buy bicycle for my child.

-Sunita Nayak, Neemuch

BJP should win

We want BJP to win elections. Who will become chief minister will be decided by the party organisation. Shivraj has done good work. He has done so much, launched so many schemes that we cannot list them.

- Savitri Sen , Shahdol

Gave many schemes

Shivraj should become the next CM. He has given Nal-Jal Yojana, Ladli Behna Yojana, Sanjha Chulha Yojana. Rs 1,000 is more than enough for women who did not have any cash in their hands.

-Deepika Yadav, Narmadapuram

Help to pregnant women

Everyone - right from the state to Delhi and to the world - knows what Shivraj has done. He has provided money to the elderly, to women. He has done so much for pregnant women.

-Pritam Singh Dangi, Sehore

Scindia good choice

The chief minister should be from BJP. Scindia will also be a good choice. Shivraj has been chief minister for a very long time. BJP is a cadre-based party. He can do something for the youth.

-Ganesh Yadav, Khargone

Obvious choice

Shivraj ji is the obvious choice. My village has only 1,500 voters but the middle school in my village has been upgraded to a high school. A new road has been laid, which has reduced the distance to tehsil headquarters from 55 km to 3 km. A college is coming up about 15 km from my place.

-Rajkumar Vishwakarma, Umaria

Shinning bright

Shivraj should become the chief minister. He has done good work and is still doing good work. The road to our place is very good. The entire state is shining but my district is shining even brighter. Schools have been opened.

-Ramkaran Basor, Singrauli

Chance to young

I would like Jyotiraditya Scindia to become the chief minister. He is young leader. So, he will do better work.

-Kishan Singh Kushwaha, Morena