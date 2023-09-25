Bhopal: Tribal Affairs Dept Signs MoU With Magic Bus India Foundation

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Tribal Affairs signed an MoU with Magic Bus India Foundation to introduce project Saksham, a Life Skills Education programme in government schools on Monday. It will equip about one million adolescents with Life Skills Education in government schools in the state.

Magic Bus will provide training to master trainers who will then train 18,000 government teachers to impart life skills to about one million adolescents across 9,000 government schools. This partnership will be for four years with initial phase encompassing 20 districts and 53 blocks. As it progresses, the programme will cover all schools within 89 tribal blocks by second year.

The MoU was signed in presence of principal secretary of Tribal Affairs Department Pallavi Jain Govil and Global CEO, Magic Bus India Foundation, Jayant Rastogi.

