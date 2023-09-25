 Bhopal: Tribal Affairs Dept Signs MoU With Magic Bus India Foundation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Tribal Affairs Dept Signs MoU With Magic Bus India Foundation

Bhopal: Tribal Affairs Dept Signs MoU With Magic Bus India Foundation

1 million adolescents to get Life Skills Education in govt schools

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Tribal Affairs signed an MoU with Magic Bus India Foundation to introduce project Saksham, a Life Skills Education programme in government schools on Monday. It will equip about one million adolescents with Life Skills Education in government schools in the state.

Magic Bus will provide training to master trainers who will then train 18,000 government teachers to impart life skills to about one million adolescents across 9,000 government schools. This partnership will be for four years with initial phase encompassing 20 districts and 53 blocks. As it progresses, the programme will cover all schools within 89 tribal blocks by second year.

The MoU was signed in presence of principal secretary of Tribal Affairs Department Pallavi Jain Govil and Global CEO, Magic Bus India Foundation, Jayant Rastogi.

Read Also
'Urban Naxals Are Running Congress Party': PM Modi In Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Many BJP Leaders Want To Join Congress: Diggy

Many BJP Leaders Want To Join Congress: Diggy

PM’s Rally Will Pay Dividend: BJP Workers

PM’s Rally Will Pay Dividend: BJP Workers

Bhopal: Blood Collection Unit Opens At AIIMS

Bhopal: Blood Collection Unit Opens At AIIMS

Bhopal: Tribal Affairs Dept Signs MoU With Magic Bus India Foundation

Bhopal: Tribal Affairs Dept Signs MoU With Magic Bus India Foundation

Bhopal: Mama First Choice For CM’s Post For BJP Workers

Bhopal: Mama First Choice For CM’s Post For BJP Workers