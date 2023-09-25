'Urban Naxals Are Running Congress Party': PM Modi In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the party has lost all its willpower adding that some "urban Naxal" are running the party.

The Prime Minister slammed the Congress for outsourcing everything and said that the party is no longer being run by its leaders.

"Congress has lost all its willpower. The grassroots leaders of Congress have been sitting quietly with their mouths locked. First, Congress was ruined, then they became bankrupt and now they have given their contract to someone else. The party is no longer being run by its leaders. Now it is outsourcing everything, from slogans to policies, and this contract is with some urban Naxalites", PM Modi said while addressing Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal.

Sharpening his attack on the Congress leaders, PM Modi said that for the leaders born with a silver spoon, the poor's colonies are the location of video shooting.

"There is no value for the life of the poor for the Congress leaders born with silver spoons in their mouth. For them, the poor's life is adventure tourism. For them, the houses and colonies of poor people have become the locations for video shootings. They have done this in the past too. BJP government is showing the developed and grand face of the country to the world," PM Modi asserted.

He said that he wouldn't let the people of the country be deprived of anything.

"My nature, hard work and vision are different from others. For me, nothing is above the country and the people of the country. I've faced difficulties but will not let the people of the country be deprived of anything," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged the party workers to give their 100 per cent in winning the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.Â "For developed India, a developed Madhya Pradesh is very important and for this, the BJP government should come to power for the next 5 years. So it is the responsibility of every BJP worker that they should give their 100 per cent", he said.

Meanwhile, he also said that the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' shows the energy of BJP workers.

'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' says a lot of things. This shows what is there in the minds of people here. This shows the energy of the workers of the BJP... Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country. People of the state have always supported BJP,â? PM Modi said.

Madhya Pradesh along with four other states will go to the polls later this year. In 2018 the Congress had won a wafer thin majority with Kamal Nath taking oath as Chief Minister.

However, the Congress government was displaced when some its own legilsators deserted the party to join the BJP, paving the way for Shivraj Singh Choihan to return as Chief Minister.

