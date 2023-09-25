MP: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Offers Prayer At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain | ANI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Health Minister of Goa, Vishwajit Rane offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday morning. Minister Rane also attended the 'Bhasma Aarti' of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) on the occasion.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:00 and 5:30 in the morning. The minister stayed on the premises of the temple for about two hours. During this, he was seen sitting in the Nandi hall and worshipping Lord Shiva.

After performing the worship, Rane told ANI, "There is a different attachment with Baba Mahakal which attracts towards itself to have worship. I have prayed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should become the prime minister of the country in 2024. May the blessings of Baba Mahakal continue on the people of Goa and may the state get developed." The more times one visits here, the less it seems. He feels that the blessings of Baba Mahakal will remain with PM Modi and his leadership will return again to the country, the minister added.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant visited recently

Recently, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant also offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple and participated in Bhasma Aarti performed here.

Speaking to ANI, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had said, "I came here to have darshan of Baba Mahakal. I prayed for the well-being of citizens of Goa and for the development of the state."

