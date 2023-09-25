 MP: 5 Killed As Car Hits Tree In Umaria
The incident occurred near Majhgava village on the national highway number 43 under the Ghunghuti Police post area at around 3 AM.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree alongside the national highway in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near Majhgava village on the national highway number 43 under the Ghunghuti Police post area at around 3 AM, an official said.

Assistant Sub Inspector Shailendra Chaturvedi said five persons were travelling in the car headed to Shahdol from Umaria when the collision occurred.

He said three occupants of the car died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

All the deceased were aged between 30 to 35 years. Most of them were government employees, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

