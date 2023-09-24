MP: Farmers To Receive Rs 256-Cr Insurance Benefits On Sept 30

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP vice-president and local MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan announced that the farmers residing in 249 villages of Mahidpur assembly are set to receive substantial relief and insurance benefits totalling Rs 256 crore. The distribution of these benefits for the Kharif crop of 2022 and the Rabi and Kharif crops of 2023 is scheduled for September 30, before the implementation of the model code of conduct. The approval for this initiative has been granted by the government, and it reflects the commitment of the BJP government to support the agricultural community.

The beneficiaries include farmers from 114 villages in Mahidpur tehsil, 113 villages in Jharda tehsil and 22 villages in Nagda tehsil. This financial support will offer a significant boost to the local farming community and help mitigate financial losses during times of crop failure.

MLA Chauhan highlighted the government's commitment to doubling farmers' income and its efforts to ensure their prosperity. He also pointed out that the Mahidpur assembly had received ten times more insurance and relief benefits compared to other constituencies in Madhya Pradesh over the past two decades.

This initiative underscores the BJP government's dedication to the well-being of farmers in Mahidpur, fostering agricultural growth and strengthening the agricultural sector in the region, he added.

