Indore: Kamal Nath Attacks State Government, Calls For Its Ouster

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath welcomed three BJP leaders including Pramod Tandon, Dinesh Malhar, and Ramkishore Shukla to the Congress on Saturday.

He expressed happiness that Tandon and Shukla returned to the party and hailed them for showing trust and faith in the party. Addressing party emmbersactivists, he said that the biggest exam of their (activists) commitment will be taken in the next three months during the Assembly polls.

“It is the responsibility of each activist not only to ensure the win of the candidate but also to secure the future of Madhya Pradesh,” he said. Nath said that the future of the state, especially the youngsters, is the biggest challenge in the state as over 1 crore youths are unemployed.

He also targeted the state government and said that the BJP government has made the state No. 1 in corruption.

“As elections are coming, Chouhan has started remembering ‘Ladli Behna’ and government employees after 18 years of being in power. I have full faith in the voters of the state and they will not fall into the trap of Shivraj’s false announcements,” Nath said.

