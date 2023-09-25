Indore: Two-Day-Old Baby Girl Found Abandoned In Silicon City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Silicon City found a two to three-day-old baby girl in the area on Sunday evening. The police have sent the baby to the hospital and have started an investigation to gather information about the parents of the child. It is believed that the child was left by someone and the police would take action against the accused. Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said that the residents heard a child crying in the area and found the baby and informed the police. The child is healthy. However, she was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The residents informed the police that no one had seen the person, who kept the child there. The CCTVs of the area are being examined by the police to know about the person who left the baby.

Woman raped by spa Co owner from Gujarat

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a spa owner from Gujarat in a hotel in the Lasudia area, police said on Sunday. The accused made physical relations with the woman promising to marry her but she came to know from her friend that the accused is already married. Police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Soni said that the girl has lodged a complaint that she had gone to Morbi in Gujarat with her friend a few months ago. She visited a spa company where she got a job and she met the company owner Vijay Paragi. They started talking over the phone. Later, she quit her job and came back to the city and was staying with her parents when the accused informed her that he has come to the city and promised to marry her. He called her to meet in a hotel in the Lasudia area. When the girl reached there, the accused made physical relations with her without her consent.

Later, he refused to marry her. The complainant informed the police that she later came to know that the accused is already married. A case has been registered against the spa company owner under the relevant section of the IPC and a team has been constituted to go to Gujarat for the arrest of the accused.

